90% of Irish adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of Covid-19 should NOT be permitted

9 in 10 (90%) Irish adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of Covid-19 should NOT be permitted.

60% adults in Ireland would NOT be any more likely to travel abroad in 2020 to countries that have established ‘Air-bridges’ with Ireland, despite the lower risk of transmission of Covid-19.

According to Oisin Byrne, iReach Managing Director, “Consumers in Ireland are looking for clear direction from the new Coalition Government on Travel Restrictions to other counties and believe travel should be officially banned to countries with high rates of Covid-19”.

Following the establishment of ‘air-bridges’, between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of Covid-19, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their revised holiday plans for 2020. The nationwide survey ran between June 25 and July 1, and had 1,000 responses from adults in Ireland.

· 9 in 10 (90%) all adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of Covid-19 should not be permitted. Those aged 55+ feel even stronger on this with 96% of this age group believing holidays to these countries should not be permitted.

· 60% of all adults would still not travel abroad in 2020 to countries that have established ‘air-bridges’ with Ireland (a travel agreement between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of Covid-19).

· Those aged between 18-24 are most likely to travel abroad to a country with an ‘air-bridge’, with 59% of adults within this age group stating they would do so in 2020.

· Following the re-opening of hotels in Ireland, 50% of all adults expect to take breaks and holidays in such venues in the coming weeks and months. This number is slightly higher amongst the younger generation with 59% of those aged between 18-24 and 52% of those aged between 25-34 hoping to make a stay in Ireland, in such venues, the coming weeks or months.

· Over half of adults (53%) who wish to take these ‘staycation’ holidays hope to do so before the end of August of this year. Those aged between 25-43 are most determined to take a staycation before the end of August, with 77% of this age group stating so.