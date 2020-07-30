‘Royal Woodlands’ depicted through Irish textiles at Leitrim Design House

ARTWALL exhibitions have resumed once again at The Leitrim Design House. We are delighted to welcome back customers to view a new exhibition of landscapes by Textile Artist Eileen McNulty. This exhibition titled Royal Woodlands is on view from July 31 and runs until September 30 .

Royal Woodlands is based on the ‘Royal County’ of Meath, where the artist Eileen McNulty lives and works. She creates one off contemporary pieces of textile art that are inspired by the beauty of the Irish Landscape.

Eileen describes her process as follows: “Irish tweeds, linens and cottons combine to create a textural quality to my work. My thread has now become my drawing tool which I use on my sewing machine and my fabrics have become my artist palette.

“My fairy trees echo tales of the wee folk and where they lived, tales of wishing trees all over Ireland. Fleeting glances of the countryside and the rolling hills where I live give constant inspiration. When I start a piece of work I have an idea in my head of what it will look like. As I begin to sew the fabric and stitch take on a life of its own. It evolves and directs me to where it wants to go. I am under the command of the piece from then on.”

Eileen has showcased her unique work in numerous exhibitions including the RDS and The Knitting and Stitching exhibitions.

Her work is held in many private collections around Ireland and most recently bought by the Bill Clinton Museum Little Rock Arkansas.

The Leitrim Design House is delighted to showcase this talented artist's work. Beautifully finished, these pieces sit comfortably within the exquisite collection of high quality Irish craft, art and design on display. We continue to take deposits on all our gifts enabling customers to pay off their art collection over a number of weeks.

Since re-opening Leitrim Design House has a number of new measures put in place so customers can rest assured they can shop safely and comfortably in our spacious craft gallery.

We have also introduced a click & collect service so you can shop at your own pace from home online or over the phone and collect your gift wrapped shopping at a time that’s convenient for you.

It’s more important than ever to support Irish craft makers and shop local. You can do both by shopping with us and send gifts to your loved ones worldwide at leitrimdesignhouse.ie.

Through all our adapted services both online and in store such as click & collect, shopping by appointment, online gift vouchers, deposits and worldwide shipping we have made shopping easier and safer for all our customers.

We value your continued support and are delighted to welcome you back to the building. Keep in touch and up to date with our new opening hours on www.facebook.com/

TheLeitrimDesign House.

Drop by and browse Thursdays - Saturdays 11.30am - 4pm at The Leitrim Design House, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim , 071 9650550.