Aldi launches the National Brown Bread Baking Competition 2020

Aldi will once again, sponsor The National Brown Bread Baking Competition, in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

Do you know someone that perfected their brown bread baking skills during lockdown? Have you made a brilliant brown bread whilst stuck at home over the past few months? If the answer is yes, then this is the competition for you!

Due to the current government restrictions and the absence of this year’s National Ploughing Competition, entering the competition will be somewhat different. Whilst still open to all members of the public, all entrants will be asked to drop their freshly baked bread to one of the following Aldi stores on the prescribed date:

WEDNESDAY 26th AUGUST 10:30- 13:00

Aldi Head Office Naas, Newbridge Road, Naas, Co.Kildare, W91 VE40.

Aldi Swords, 10 Seatown Rd, Townparks, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 V2N7.

Aldi Athlone, Golden Island, Ankers Bower, Athlone Co. Westmeath N37 FC04.

WEDNESDAY 2nd SEPTEMBER 10:30- 13:00

Aldi Macroom, Oakwood, Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork, P12 ER89.

Aldi, Newcastle West The Square, Gortboy, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, V42 KD35.

Aldi, Main Street, Gort, Co. Galway, H91 PV44.

WEDNESDAY 9th SEPTEMBER 10:30- 13:00

Aldi New Ross, Marshmeadows, New Ross, Co. Wexford, Y34 NP48.

Aldi Castlebar, Lannagh Rd, Garryduff, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, F23 TV29.

Aldi Cavan, Dublin Rd, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan, H91PK29.

All successful entrants will be contacted on 11th September to attend the finals, due to take place in Dublin on the 14th September with the winners announced on the 17th September.

Group Buying Director, John Curtin said, "At Aldi, we are a proud supporter of Irish suppliers and producers, so we are delighted to sponsor The National Brown Bread Baking Competition again this year and to be able to host the competition during these challenging times. Last year’s winning product ’Samara’s Brown Bread’ has been a great success, and even though the National Ploughing Championships will not be open to the public this year, we still want to ensure that Ireland’s best bakers have the opportunity to take part in this fantastic competition. We look forward to sampling Ireland’s best brown bread in the coming weeks and announcing the winner on September 17th, which would have been the final day of the National Ploughing Championships.”

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said “Given the huge popularity and success of the National Brown Bread Baking competition at The National Ploughing Championships, we are delighted that the competition is going ahead this year, even if it won’t take place in the usual surroundings. We had a record-breaking year in 2019, when the total attendance figures for the National Championships came to 297,000. We hope to welcome everyone back for the World Ploughing Championships in 2021 and expect it to be bigger and better than ever.”

Josephine Helly, President of the ICA said, “Our members are once again delighted to be taking part in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition to find the best Brown Bread in Ireland. While we can’t have our normal heats at ICA headquarters, there has been huge interest again this year and the winner will be generously rewarded.”

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.aldi.ie/brown-bread-competition or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms and conditions and competition rules.

The winner’s brown bread will also be stocked in all Aldi Stores in Ireland for twelve months and they will receive a minimum prize fund of €15,000.