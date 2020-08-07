EXPLAINER: How to correctly wear a facemask

From August 10 it will be compulsory to wear facemasks in all shops and shopping centres and under the law you already have to wear a face covering when you use public transport.

You should also wear a face covering in the following situations:

when staying 2 metres apart from people is difficult

in a healthcare setting - this includes hospitals, GP surgeries, care settings, nursing homes and dental practices

when visiting anyone who is more at risk from coronavirus - such as people aged 70 or over or people who are medically vulnerable

in an enclosed indoor space with other people

Face coverings help prevent people who do not know they have the virus from spreading it to others.

Who should not wear one?

Face coverings are also not recommended for anyone who:

has trouble breathing

is unconscious or incapacitated

is unable to remove it without help

has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the face covering

The HSE says that facemasks are not usually recommended for children under the age of 13, not because they don't need them but rather because young children often touch their face and may remove or adjust the mask, reducing its effectiveness. Masks are definitely not recommended for babies or very young children.

What is the correct way to wear a facemask?

A cloth face covering should cover the nose and go under the chin and:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include at least 2 layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

NEVER wear a face covering which does not cover your mouth and nose:

DON'T pull the facemask below your chin:

The CORRECT way to wear a facemask or facecovering is securely covering the chin, nose and mouth.

Remember to wash your hands BEFORE and AFTER putting on a facemask. Do not touch the mask after you have put it on and when you remove it, put it in the wash. If you cannot do this straight away, put it in a plastic bag and seal it. DO NOT reuse the same mask again and again over consecutive days. The best rule of thumb is, if you remove a mask or facecovering, do not put it on again. Put it in the wash and wear a new one or, if disposable, dispose of it and put on a new one.



Wash daily in a hot wash over 60 degrees with detergent

If you are using reusable cloth facemasks wash it in a hot wash of over 60 degrees with detergent. You do not need to sterilise face coverings.