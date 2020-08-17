Boots Ireland launch Annual Night Walk in Aid of The Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nurses

Boots Ireland is proud to launch this year’s Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses. Previously Night Walks have taken place in various locations across the country and participants walked together to raise funds for this important service.

This year, due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and to ensure everyone’s safety, we are doing things a little differently. The Boots Night Walk will take place on Monday, September 7 - you choose the location and time of your 5km walk and we’ll all walk together from afar!

Alongside the walk, Honour Tags are now on sale in Boots stores nationwide for €2. Customers can purchase a tag in honour of someone who has survived or passed away from cancer. The front of the tag allows for the name of the individual with space on the back for a personal message. One metre will be walked in honour of that person by members of the Boots Ireland team on September 7.

Boots Ireland has been a proud supporter of the Irish Cancer Society since 2012 and has raised over €1.8 million, equating to over 5,300 nights of care. All funds raised from the Boots Night Walk will go towards the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service which provides end of life care for cancer patients, allowing them to pass away at home surrounded by family and loved ones as well as giving much needed respite for the family caring for them.

The Night Nursing service has run for over 30 years and operates in every county in Ireland. The service has made a huge contribution to cancer support, providing over 7,200 nights of care in 2019 alone, to 1,887 patients. There are 192 Night Nurses in operation around Ireland, providing up to 10 nights of care for cancer patients in their own home, during the last days of their life. The service is provided completely free of charge and has experienced significantly increased demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Sile Seoige said: “Having been through cancer, I know how challenging it can be for both the patient and their loved ones. Support services like the Irish Cancer Society's Night Nurses are vital. These incredible people bring such kindness to the homes of those who need it most. They sit through the night with the patient and are a reassuring presence for all the family. I am proud to support Boots Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society for this campaign and invite everyone to fundraise and get out and walk on 7th September 2020 in aid of this wonderful service.”

Bernadette Lavery, Managing Director at Boots Ireland commented: “Boots Ireland are proud to support this invaluable service for those who really need care. The service is funded entirely by donations, so we would invite the public to get involved by participating and fundraising via BootsNightWalk.com or by purchasing an Honour Tag in any Boots store nationwide.

“Last year, with thanks to over 500 people who participated, we were delighted to raise over €45,000 for this great service. Our annual Night Walk is something our entire team are extremely proud of and despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, we hope the public will join us from afar in taking part.”

Speaking at the launch of the Boots Night Walk campaign, Irish Cancer Society Director of Services Delivery Donal Buggy said: “The Night Nursing service allows cancer patients to remain in their own home during their last days. The Night Nurses are there through the night, keeping the patient comfortable, while also supporting family members during a very difficult time.

“Requests for assistance from our Night Nursing service have increased considerably since the start of the current pandemic. The service is funded almost entirely through donations, which is why we are so thankful for the continued kind support of Boots staff and customers to ensure we can be there for more families than ever who are in need of this crucial care.”