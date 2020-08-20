National Library highlights historic Leitrim photos

A busy teahouse in Glencar, the grass-covered megalithic Fenagh Beg Portal Tomb, a view of Benbo mountain from Manorhamilton and men working and lifting railway tracks at Garadice are just some of the photographs of Leitrim digitised and freely available online from the National Library of Ireland (NLI).

As part of a new initiative entitled ‘Around the Island’, the Library is inviting Leitrim people, and everyone with an interest in the county, to explore these images and others from home.

‘Around the Island’ encourages people across the island of Ireland to connect and reconnect with their counties and their history by accessing local photographs that are readily available through the Library’s rich and varied online collections. In 2007, the National Library initiated a major project to digitise its collections of glass plate negatives. Since then, more than 60,000 images of Ireland and Irish life have been made available online.

With photographs drawn from a range of historic collections, the online catalogue offers viewers unique insights into life across the island of Ireland from the middle of the 19th century all the way up to the late 20th century.

The catalogue can be accessed via http://catalogue.nli.ie, and visitors can search the collections according to a number of criteria, including year and region.

Director of the NLI, Dr Sandra Collins said: “I encourage Leitrim people, and everyone with an interest in the county, to spread the word about the Library’s online collections among family and friends – wherever they are – and to visit the catalogue.”