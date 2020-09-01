Try these treats from Jamie Oliver’s new cookbook 7 Ways

My kinda butter chicken

Ingredients:

Serves 2

Total time: 40 minutes

2–3 fresh mixed-colour chillies

350g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic

6cm piece of ginger

1 tablespoon garam masala

4 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt

2 x 150g free-range skinless chicken breasts

Olive oil

2 tablespoons smooth cashew butter



Method:

Halve and deseed the chillies. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat with the tomatoes and blacken all over, turning occasionally. Meanwhile, peel the garlic and ginger, and finely grate into a large bowl. Add most of the garam masala, a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon of yoghurt. Deeply score the chicken breasts at 1cm intervals, then massage with the marinade.

Once charred, remove the tomatoes and chillies to a board, returning the pan to a medium heat with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil and the chicken. Cook and char for 10 minutes, turning halfway, while you pinch off and discard the tomato skins and roughly chop 1–2 of the chillies, to taste. Remove the gnarly chicken from the pan and go in with the tomatoes, chopped chillies and cashew butter. Pour in 250ml of boiling kettle water and stir to pick up the sticky bits. Let it bubble vigorously for 2 minutes and once it starts to thicken, return the chicken to the pan, turning in the sauce for a final 2 minutes, or until cooked through, then remove to a board. Off the heat, season the sauce to perfection, then ripple through the remaining yoghurt. Slice the chicken and serve with the remaining chilli and garam masala.

ENERGY: 435kcal; FAT: 20.7g; SAT FAT: 4.8g; PROTEIN: 45.2g; CARBS: 17.5g; SUGARS: 11.1g; SALT: 0.8g; FIBRE: 3.4g

Sunshine egg salad, dukkah and sweet pepper grains, wilted spinach and pomegranate

Ingredients:

Serves 2

Total time: 15 minutes

2 tablespoons dukkah

1 x 250g packet of mixed cooked

grains

½ x 460g jar of roasted red peppers

200g baby spinach

4 large free-range eggs

½ a pomegranate

2 heaped tablespoons natural yoghurt

Method:

Put a large pan of salted water on to simmer for your eggs. Toast most of the dukkah in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat for 2 minutes, then tip in the grains. Drain, finely chop and add the peppers. Cook and stir for 5 minutes, season to perfection, then divide between your plates. Return the pan to the heat and quickly wilt the spinach. Season to perfection and divide over the grains.

Meanwhile, crack each egg into the simmering water in one fluid movement and poach for 3 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Squeeze a little pomegranate juice into a bowl and ripple through the yoghurt, then bash the pomegranate half with the back of a spoon so the remaining seeds tumble out. Drain the eggs on kitchen paper, then place on top of the spinach. Spoon over the pomegranate yoghurt, then sprinkle with the remaining dukkah and the pomegranate seeds.

ENERGY: 436kca; FAT: 18.9g; SAT FAT: 4.5g; PROTEIN: 23.5g; CARBS: 40.2g; SUGARS: 8.4g; SALT: 0.5g; FIBRE: 8.3g



Sticky miso peppers, tofu, pineapple, rice noodles and crushed wasabi peas

Ingredients:

Serves 2

Total time: 25 minutes

1 x 220g tin of pineapple rings in juice

280g extra firm tofu

2 mixed-colour peppers

Olive oil

4 spring onions

4 cloves of garlic

90g rice vermicelli noodles

20g wasabi peas

2 heaped teaspoons red miso paste

Method:

Place the pineapple rings (reserving the juice) in a large dry non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. Cut the tofu into four chunks and add to the pan. Let it all gently char for 4 minutes, then turn, char on the other side and remove, leaving the pan on the heat. Deseed the peppers, chop into 2cm chunks and place in the pan with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil, then reduce to a medium-low heat.

Trim the spring onions, chop the white halves into 2cm lengths and add to the pan, reserving the green tops. Peel, finely slice and add the garlic, then cook it all for 10 minutes, or until soft and charred, stirring regularly. Meanwhile, finely slice the green halves of the spring onions. In a heatproof bowl, cover the noodles with boiling kettle water.

In a pestle and mortar, pound the wasabi peas until fine.

Mix the miso paste into the reserved pineapple juice, then pour into the pepper pan with a splash of water. Let it sizzle for a minute, then return the tofu and pineapple to the pan to glaze. Drain the noodles, divide between your plates and spoon over the sticky miso peppers, followed by the tofu and pineapple. Sprinkle with the sliced green spring onion and crushed wasabi peas, then tuck right in.

ENERGY: 459kcal; FAT: 12g; SAT FAT: 2.1g; PROTEIN: 18.4g; CARBS: 68.2g; SUGARS: 25.2g; SALT: 1.5g; FIBRE: 4.7g

7 Ways by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2020 7 Ways). Photography: Levon Biss.