Male TV extras wanted in Dublin

Have you ever wanted to be on TV? Well The History Channel is looking for males aged 20 to 60 to be part of a production set in early 20th Century.

This is great opportunity to be part of a costume production recreating history. They are looking for a broad range of males to take part, as well as extra roles, there will be speaking and featured roles.

The US based History Channel is available around the world and is co-owned by Disney.

They are urgently looking for males with short hair and clean shaved, or willing to have your hair cut and beard removed.

You will need to have your own transport, be available for early start times and full day on set.

REQUIREMENTS

Gender: Male

Age: 18 to 65+

Look: Short hair and clean shaven (or be prepared to cut your hair and get beard shaved etc)

SHOOT DETAILS

Location: Dublin

Shoot Date: Various over the next couple of weeks

Rate: Paid roles

Right to Work

If you are born outside the EU / EEA states, we require proof of your Right to Work in Ireland. Without this proof we CANNOT consider you for opportunities on set.

