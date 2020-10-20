Aldi brings in security officers and purchase limits for Christmas toy sale

Aldi has introduced a "store marshal" and customer quotas as it begins a toy sale in stores on Thursday.

The discount supermarket is expecting bigger demand than normal for the 'Christmas Specialbuys' event due to the Level 5 restrictions on other toy stores.

The retailer said a dedicated store marshal has been assigned to each store to manage a ticketing system and ensure customer queues are orderly and social distancing is strictly observed.

Aldi also said it will be limiting customer purchases to one of certain toys on sale.

Aldi Group Managing Director, Niall O’Connor said: "The provision of a ticketing system will ensure as many shoppers as possible will get to avail of the offers and do so while shopping in a safe environment.”

“The safety of our staff and customers while in our stores is our number one priority and we continue to have in place several safety measures across our 144 stores.”





