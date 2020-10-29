Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in November

Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across November.

The new additions are a welcomed distraction for the thousands of Irish subscribers battling boredom during our second Covid-19 lockdown (or third for the good folks of Kildare, Laois and Offaly).

There's something for all the family -or whoever else uses your password.

Here's everything new to Netflix in November:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-tu?): Season 2 01/11/2020

Love and Anarchy 04/11/2020

Paranormal 05/11/2020

Country Ever After 06/11/2020

Undercover (BE): Season 2 09/11/2020

DASH & LILY 10/11/2020

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha) 11/11/2020

The Liberator 11/11/2020

The Minions of Midas 13/11/2020

The Crown: Season 4 15/11/2020

We Are The Champions 17/11/2020

Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2 18/11/2020

Mismatched - Coming Soon

Voices of Fire 20/11/2020

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas 18/11/2020

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten) 27/11/2020

Virgin River: Season 2 27/11/2020

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 27/11/2020

The Uncanny Counter 11/28/2020

A Love So Beautiful 30/11/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Mother 03/11/2020

Operation Christmas Drop 05/11/2020

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run 05/11/2020

The Endless Trench (La trinchera infinita) 06/11/2020

Citation 06/11/2020

What We Wanted 11/11/2020

The Life Ahead 13/11/2020

Ludo 12/11/2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 13/11/2020

Alter Me 11/14/2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again 19/11/2020

Alien Xmas 20/11/2020

If Anything Happens I Love You 20/11/2020

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square 22/11/2020

Hillbilly Elegy 24/11/2020

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy) 24/11/2020

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 25/11/2020

Mosul 26/11/2020

The Call 27/11/2020

Don't Listen 27/11/2020

The Beast (La Belva) 27/11/2020

Finding Agnes 30/11/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Felix Lobrecht: Hype 03/11/2020

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 11/11/2020

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? 05/11/2020

Trial 4 – Coming soon

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine 20/11/2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder 23/11/2020

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker 27/11/2020 images

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep15-17 - Coming Soon

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Trash Truck 10/11/2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 17/11/2020

Wonderoos 24/11/2020

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday 24/11/2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas 27/11/2020

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! 29/11/2020

NETFLIX ANIME

Great Pretender: Season 2 25/11/2020