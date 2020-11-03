Mind you 'nuck' and support North West STOP

Sligo Traveller Support Group are encouraging people to make an extra effort to protect their mental health in the context of the ongoing level 5 lockdown and as darker evenings are upon us. They are asking people to 'Mind Your Nuck, Mind Your Mind'. Nuck is the Traveller Cant word for head.

The initiative is part of an a fundraiser to raise much needed funds for North West STOP who provide free counselling and other suicide prevention supports across the region. People are asked to take a photo with the words 'Mind Your Nuck, Mind Your Mind' which will then be shared on social media and to make a donation to NorthWest STOP on the Sligo Traveller Support Group Facebook page.

Jamie Murphy from the Sligo Traveller Support Group said " The issue of mental health difficulties and suicide is something that impacts all communities all year around but it can be exacerbated in stressful situations such as the current pandemic when people are restricted in their activities and in seeing their friends, families and loved ones.

"We are encouraging people to reach out for support if they are in any kind of difficulty. One organisation that provides free counselling and other supports across the region for anyone struggling in any way with their mental health is North West STOP and they depend totally on donations to carry out their vital work. We are hoping as many as possible send us some photos and make a donation to North West STOP on our Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ SligoTravellerSupportGroup2017 /posts/1700422213468796