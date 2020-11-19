Stylist John Keegan launches his own luxury male grooming brand

Award winning stylist John Keegan has been specialising in haircare and styling since he was 13 and has now branched out to create his own male grooming range – Ellie Professional.

A reputable force in the Hair Industry, seven-time winner of the Irish Barber of the Year award and proprietor of the first barbershop brand to win the L’Oreal Color Trophy Men’s Image Award, John Keegan, is well sought after for not only his multi award winning techniques for both styling and colour, but also for his educational talents, having built up the skills of many well-known stylists over the years, many of whom have gone on to forge their own award-winning careers.

Now John is putting his worldly knowledge of haircare and styling products in the hands of his own customers, and further afar, with his own Male Grooming Range – Ellie Professional.

Named after his Mother, Ellie Professional is stocked in Barbershops and Salons across the world, including in California, Russia and Australia.

The range focuses on what John feels are the essential products every man should have on hand. The core 6 products include:

Classic Shampoo with Coconut Oil €10

Ellie Professional’s Classic Shampoo infused with Coconut Oil is created to a professional standard. Deigned to stimulate hair growth deep into the follicles, promote scalp health, moisturise dry hair and add lustre, shine and softness. Best results are shown when it be used in conjunction with the Classic Conditioner.

Classic Conditioner with Coconut Oil €10

Ellie Professionals Classic Conditioner with Coconut Oil is created alongside the Classic Shampoo with Coconut Oil and is designed to stimulate hair growth deep into the follicles, promote scalp health, moisturise dry hair and add lustre, shine and softness. Best results are shown when it be used in conjunction with the Classic Shampoo.

Texture Spray €18

Designed to give a raw beachy, undone style to the hair, while adding volume and control. Can be spritzed into both towel dried or already styled hair to add that sought after textured style.

Dust Powder €12

The Ellie Professional Dust Powder has a lightweight texture, meaning the hair keeps its natural movements, while leaving a matt finish and instant volume.

Dry Matt Clay €18

The Dry Matt Clay is best used to add control and texture on all hair types. Designed for sculpting and styling the hair into effortless shapes, with added long-lasting strong hold and a dry finish.

The Dry Matt Clay can be used on both dry hair to style, and also blow dried or styled into damp hair.

Deluxe Pomade €18

The Deluxe Pomade is designed to give a high shine, wet look finish, on both dry or styled into wet hair. It’s high shine, conditioning and long lasting stronghold finish is suitable on all hair types.

Styling Comb €25

The Ellie Professional Styling Comb is a staple for both stylist and novice. Made of high grade, rust resistant durable steel, it’s eight teeth are ideal for large area styling, which the Slim design is perfect for smoothing and area definition. Suitable for both left or right handed stylists, the Styling Comb is the perfect tool for adding volume to long or short hair, while adding long lasting definition when blow drying.

When speaking about Ellie Professional, John Keegan said

“For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look.

“I created the Ellie Professional signature line to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to try out something different and feel completely at home doing so.

“Ellie Professional is here to support men, to give them the tools they need to create whatever look they are going for.”

The Ellie Professional Range is available via www.ellieproproducts.com, Amazon and in stockists nationwide and globally.