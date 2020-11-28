Ireland’s only second generation skincare expert

One of Ireland’s most sought after skincare guru’s, Corinna Tolan has a reputation passed down a generation, having learned her craft from her own mother’s skincare prowess. From the moment she was able to peer over the bathroom sink, Corinna was experimenting and trialling a variety of products and pursuing her passion for skincare, one she picked up from her mother.

Now Corinna is on speed dial for any skincare concern and to create a crystal-clear complexion nirvana and lit-from-within glow for some of Ireland’s top names including 2FM’s Lottie Ryan, Presenter Anna Geary, Influencers Suzanne Jackson and Rosie Connolly, as well as Supermodel Sophie Anderton and the Hollywood elite including Kate Hudson, Stewart Townsend and Internationally acclaimed pop group Little Mix.

Corinna’s mother, Monica Tolan, was a formidable skincare force. Monica opened the first-ever beauty and skincare clinic in North County Dublin in 1982 and would often discuss her work and love for skincare at the kitchen table, which only grew Corinna fascinated and ultimately inspiring her to follow in her mother’s footsteps, transforming herself into one of Ireland’s most trusted skincare specialists.

Between Monica’s business acumen and Corinna’s modern and unique take on treating clients, the mother-daughter duo worked together to enhance their offerings and introduce new and innovative techniques, quickly making them the go-to clinic for skin rejuvenation and troubleshooting.

As the industry evolved since Monica opened the doors of her eponymous salon, Corinna has pushed forward with it; developing new ways to treat, advise and give her clients the tools they need to achieve beautiful, healthy skin for a lifetime, resulting in The Monica Tolan Beauty & Skincare Clinic named the IIAA Salon of The Year for UK & Ireland for 11 consecutive years.

Described as a ‘master skin genius’ by Environ Founder Dr Des Fernandes, Corinna became renowned in her field early in her career. A graduate from Bronwyn Conroy Beauty School, Corinna started her career in L’Avenue on Dublin’s bustling Grafton Street and quickly became synonymous with being a “Skin Problem-Solver”.

At the heart of Tolan’s ambition and passion are her collaborations with her family. From early influences from her parents to now becoming business partners with her sister Rhona, Corinna strives for balance between providing a service that genuinely works while also being an incredible role model for her 2 daughters; proving that passion, education and ambition can make you a force to be reckoned with.

Now at the helm of a team of over 30 skincare specialists, Corinna has sought out like-minded professionals who share her ethos. Building a brand that keeps people interested is about invention, vision and caring about your customers; Corinna continues to expand her knowledge, find new ways to enhance her client's experience and champion brands that truly work.

As well as managing the demands of multiple entrepreneurial pursuits, multi-award winner Corinna can always be found in the treatment room, working day-to-day with her clients who travel from all four corners of the country as well as overseas to avail of her transformative techniques. When speaking about her clients, Corinna says “The greatest feeling in the world is watching my clients confidence blossom as they finally feel comfortable and confident in their own skin”.

As the voice of beautiful skin, Corinna Tolan continues to find new and exciting tools, techniques and products to create beautiful skin tips for a well-kept complexion, every day.

Not content to just taking the clinic-based skincare industry by storm, Corinna is expanding her reach and has created The Skin Deep Box, a unique one of a kind, quarterly skincare saviours subscription box, delivered to her customers containing a variety of sought after products, recommended by the master herself. Corinna is also the brains and voice behind the popular Skindeep podcast, sharing conversations with well-known names around health, self-care and growth. The sky’s the limit for this skincare maestro, which many more things coming from Ireland’s go-to complexion specialist.

Visit the Monica Tolan Beauty & Skincare Clinics

Balbriggan – Monica Tolan Beauty & Skincare Clinics, 2 Vauxhall Street Balbriggan, K32 XC78

Malahide – Monica Tolan Beauty & Skincare Clinics, Churchgate, Main Street Malahide, Co. Dublin