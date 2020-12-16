Call to support North West Hospice fundraising in lieu of Lough Arrow Christmas Day swim

This year we should have been celebrating our 20th anniversary of the Lough Arrow Christmas Day Swim. Due to the ongoing pandemic and with heavy hearts we have been forced to cancel this year’s swim. While the plan is to return with an even bigger and better event in 2021 the fact remains that the North West Hospice still needs our help.

Since the very first swim back in 2001 we as a community, have raised over €208,000 for the North West Hospice in Sligo. The Hospice is an amazing resource, and we are so lucky to have them. The funds that we raise for them are important and always put to good use.

Just because the Christmas Day Swim is not happening this year, it does not mean that the North West Hospice does not need our help anymore. Almost all of their fundraising activities have been impacted by COVID-19. Now, more than ever, they need whatever help you can give them. This is why we have set up an online fundraising page to try and support them.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lough-arrow-christmas-day-swim-2020 Please give whatever you can.

By donating you will be helping the North West Hospice keep their doors open and continue to provide the wonderful service that we are so lucky to have in our area.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has been involved in making the Christmas Day swim a tradition that we all love and look forward to every year. We are not going away, we’re just pressing pause for a year. Please visit our fundraising page and give whatever you can and keep an eye on our Facebook page for some surprises between now and Christmas.