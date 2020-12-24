Closures on the Shannon Erne Waterway for the festive period

The following lock and facilities closures have been announced by Waterways Ireland for over the festive period.

Locks: Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that all 16 locks on the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be out of service from Thursday 24th December 2020 to Sunday 3rd January 2021 inclusive. No lock passage by boat will be possible during this period. Normal service will resume at 0900 on Monday 4th January 2021.

Service Blocks: The Service Blocks at Aghalane and Haughton's Shore are closed and shall reopen on Sunday 14th March 2021. The Service Blocks at Ballyconnell, Ballinamore, Keshcarrigan and Leitrim shall remain open.

Trails: All associated land based and water based Blueway trails shall remain open.

Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks its customers for their cooperation in this matter.

Further information may be had during normal business hours by contacting Waterways Ireland's Carrick-on-Shannon office at 0719650562.