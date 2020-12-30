Gaming, less texts and more phone calls - 5 ways Baz Ashmawy aims to cope with a January lockdown

It has been a 2020 we will never forget we are now facing into a new year like never before. Whether you found yourself surrounded by loved ones or alone over Christmas, let's not forget that we are all social creatures as humans. The relationships we develop and maintain with others deeply matter to our wellbeing and health, which can be tested during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Full Level 5 restrictions are now inevitable as the health system feels the strain. The recent surge in cases coupled with weather changes, decreased daylight hours, and less socialisation are expected to exacerbate feelings of hardship and distress. It’s never been more important to stay connected. Although it looks like we will have to remain socially distant again this January, that doesn't mean we need to be emotionally distant.

TV Presenter Baz Ashmawy tells us how he stays connected with friends and loved ones while keeping his distance.