Veganuary: YR Spicy Vegan Tortillas

With Veganuary in full swing, YR Sauce have released the ultimate spicy vegan tortilla recipe for customers to try. A cupboard staple in most Irish households since 1837, YR Sauce is vegan friendly and can be used in most dishes to create an unbeatable burst of flavour. YR Sauce is available in all major grocery stores nationwide and is a trusted Love Irish Food product. Visit www.yrsauce.ie for more.

Ingredients:

2 cans Jackfruit drained

½ cup YR sauce

1 Chopped onion

2 Chopped cloves garlic

2 tsp Ginger powder

2 tsp Sesame oil

1 tsp Chili flakes

2 tbsp Soy sauce

½ cup Agave syrup

½ cup Water

2 Thin sliced spring onions

1 Fine chopped yellow pepper

½ Grated zucchini

½ Grated green apple

2 Limes (juiced)

¼ Cabbage head thinly sliced

½ cup Dairy free mayonnaise

1 cup Finely chopped coriander

Pinch of salt and freshly grinded black pepper

6 Small tortillas

1 cup Dairy free sour cream

4 tbsp Siracha

2 Sliced avocados



Preparation time: 12 minutes

Cooking time: 6 minutes and 30 minutes chilling time for the filling

Allergens: Wheat, soya & sesame

Method:

Add Jackfruit, YR sauce, onion, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, agave syrup and water into a crock-pot and cook for 6 minutes on low heat. Pull the tender Jackfruit apart, stir well and season with salt and pepper.

For the chilled filling add onion, yellow pepper, zucchini, apple, cabbage, coriander, dairy free mayo and lime juice into a bowl and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. Leave in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Put the tortilla bread on a grill or in a dry pan on high heat for 3 seconds on each side.

Fill the grilled tortillas with spicy pulled Jackfruit, slices of avocado and chilled filling, top with siracha and sour cream.

