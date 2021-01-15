Winnie Hand celebrates her 102nd birthday

Winifred Alice Hand, (née McCann), originally of Gurteen, Glencar, Co Leitrim is pictured celebrating her 102nd birthday on Thursday, January 7, by the staff at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co Westmeath.

Winnie is an aunt of the Leitirm Observer's Newtownmanor correspondent, Seamus Storey.

Winnie celebrated her 102nd Birthday at St Camillus Nursing Centre, where she has been residing since August 1, 2020.

Although none of Winnie’s family, neighbours or friends were able to be present with her in person, as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, she received many cards, which staff at the home read to her and she had several telephone calls from family members.

The staff at St Camillus gave Winnie a memorable birthday.

Congratulations!