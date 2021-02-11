Give the one you love a pizza your heart this Valentine’s Day!

Impress the special person in your life this year with a delicious home cooked meal using the below recipes from Aldi.

We’re all going to be at home this February 14th, so what better way to celebrate than showing off your culinary skills to the one you love!

Valentine’s Day Heart Pizza

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

l 760g The Pantry Strong White Plain Flour

l 2 x 7g sachets The Pantry Dried Yeast

l 2 tsp Stonemill Salt

l 2 tsp The Pantry Caster Sugar

l 40ml Solesta Olive Oil

l 500ml Warm Water

l Cucina Passata

l ½ Nature’s Pick Red Pepper

l 210g Specially Selected Irish Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese

l 40g Deli Continental Serrano Ham

l 10g The Deli Black Olives

l Stonemill Sea Salt and Stonemill Black Pepper

l A few fresh Nature’s Pick Basil Leaves to decorate



Method:

Pre-heat the oven at 200°C

Put the flour, salt, caster sugar and dried yeast into a large bowl and whisk well. Add warm water and olive oil and mix.

Turn out the dough onto a floured board and knead until it’s smooth and elastic.

Cut the dough into 2 pieces, roll out and shape into love hearts.

Put onto greased baking sheets.

Drain the mozzarella cheese and slice. Slice the red pepper, discarding any seeds.

Gently spread over the passata. Top with the sliced mozzarella cheese, red pepper, Serrano ham and the black olives

Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes at 200°C until the base is crisp around the edges and the mozzarella has melted

Serve topped with the basil leaves



Not to worry if you have not mastered the art of baking over the last year, why not serve up Aldi’s Pizza Sorrento Fresh Pizza Bases €2.99/360g. Simply prepare your pizza base with the passata and toppings, pre heat your oven to gas 280°C and cook for 12 minutes or electric 250°C and cook for 8 minutes. It’s that easy!

Giant Sharing Cookie

Serves: 4 people (enough for leftovers for 2!)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 17 minutes

Ingredients:

l 150g The Pantry Plain Flour

l 60g The Pantry Caster Sugar

l 130g The Pantry Light Brown Soft Sugar

l 90g Kilkeely Unsalted Butter at room temperature

l 1 x tsp The Pantry Vanilla Extract

l ½ tsp The Pantry Bicarbonate of Soda

l 25g The Pantry Cocoa Powder

l 1 x Healy’s Farm Irish Fresh Egg

l 25g The Pantry Milk Chocolate Chips

l 25g The Pantry Dark Chocolate Chips



Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°c.

Put all the ingredients except the chocolate chips into a food processor and blend till smooth

Line a large baking sheet with some non-stick baking parchment

Roll the dough into a ball and put in the centre of the tray

Roll or spread out the dough with your fingers till you have a 25cm circle

Give some room on the tray as it will spread while cooking

Sprinkle over the chocolate chips and gently push them slightly into the dough

Bake in the oven for 15/17 mins till firm to the touch

Allow to cool and then serve topped with ice cream and drizzle with sauces



Raspberry Kiss Cocktail

Serves: 2 people

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

l 100ml Boyle’s Gin

l 130g fresh Nature’s Pick Raspberries – keep a few to garnish

l Juice of 1 fresh Nature’s Pick Lime

l 2 Nature’s Pick Lime wedges to decorate

l 4 fresh Nature’s Pick Basil Leaves - keep a couple aside to garnish

l Ice Cubes

Method

Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice – shake vigorously.

Strain into 2 glasses.

Decorate with some lime slices, a fresh basil leaf and raspberries.

For a longer drink, pour into tumblers, add some ice cubes and top up with sparkling elderflower water