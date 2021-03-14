Interiors: 40 Shades of Green for St Patrick's Day

With St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, I thought it would be nice to showcase some beautiful inspiring interiors which have one thing in common…the colour ‘Green’. As many of us have walked the country roads during lockdown we have become more mindful of our surroundings and the beautiful colours found in nature.

There are many wonderful shades of greens to consider for your interior design schemes such as mint, sage, moss or emerald so take your time choosing the right colour for your home and enjoy creating rooms that will have all your friends ‘Green with Envy’. So, whether you want to paint your entire walls in green or simply add a scatter cushion, you should find some inspiration in this weeks column.

Paint

Consider dark moody paints like ‘Christmas Wreath’ from colourtrends historic collection or ‘Green Smoke’ from Farrow and Ball to add depth to a feature wall. Statement furniture pieces can also look stunning painted green. Consider your kitchen island, a dresser, chest of drawers or beside cabinets.

Wallpaper

If you love wallpaper you could add a feature wall using a stunning floral wallpaper like the ‘Floris’ wallpaper by Romo in peacock with its wistful blossoming branches reminiscent of a Japanese garden appear hand-painted on a subtly textured ground that has the appearance of a refined hand-made paper. A delicate pearlescent finish adds a soft iridescence and luxurious quality to this beautiful wallpaper.

Tiles

Add a showstopper to your kitchen with a colourful green splashback. Consider geometric, hexagonal, fish-scale or elongated metro tiles in a herringbone pattern for a contemporary look.

Headboard

For opulence and grandeur consider making a statement in the bedroom with a stunning headboard or bed frame in luxurious velvet. Deep buttoned detail will add further depth and opulence to your headboard.

Sofa

To make a bold statement in your living room, you could consider upholstering your existing sofa in a beautiful rich emerald green velvet for an opulent look.

Rug

Another way to inject some green into your interior is by using a simple rug like the scala rug in teal by Romo pictured here. A rug will add extra warmth to your home, whilst instantly updating a tired interior.

=

Accessories

If you would rather a subtler approach, then you could consider smaller items like scatter cushions, throws, duvet covers, light shades or vases.

I hope this column has you feeling extra patriotic this St. Patricks Day and that you found these tips helpful. Be brave and take the plunge to turn your home green for more than just one day in the year!! I hope you found this column enjoyable. Feel free to contact me should you like any further information on any of the items featured here. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns, then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.