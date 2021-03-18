Chicken Fillet Sandwich with Avocado, Mint and Garlic Yogurt Dressing
What's Cooking with Bord Bia
Break out the bbq and try this delicious chicken fillet sandwich recipe
The combination of the spices on the chicken, the avocado and the yogurt dressing make this recipe special.
Serves: 4
Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
4 chicken fillets
1 teaspoon of sumac (spice available in larger supermarkets)
Pinch cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon of paprika
1 tablespoon of rapeseed or olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 ripe avocados, halved, stoned, peeled and chopped
Juice ½ lime
1 red chilli, diced – keep half the chilli for the yogurt dressing
Method
Place the chicken fillets on a board and slice each one in half horizontally to give you 8 thin slices.
Put the sumac, cayenne pepper, paprika, oil and seasoning in a medium sized bowl and mix well.
Add the chicken and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Set aside for a couple of minutes while you prepare the avocados and dressing.
Place the chopped avocados in a bowl and mash with a fork to a chunky paste. Stir through the lime juice, half the chilli, a little salt and pepper and set aside.
Mix the yogurt, garlic, mint and remaining chilli in a small bowl. Season with a little salt and black pepper.
Place the chicken under a hot grill or grill pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Slice and toast the burger buns.
To assemble: Place rocket leaves on the bun bases. Lay 2 pieces of chicken on each bun, then two slices of tomato. Spoon on some avocado then some of the yoghurt dressing.
For more recipes see www.bordbia.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on