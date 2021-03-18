Chicken Fillet Sandwich with Avocado, Mint and Garlic Yogurt Dressing

The combination of the spices on the chicken, the avocado and the yogurt dressing make this recipe special.

Serves: 4

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



4 chicken fillets

1 teaspoon of sumac (spice available in larger supermarkets)

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of rapeseed or olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ripe avocados, halved, stoned, peeled and chopped

Juice ½ lime

1 red chilli, diced – keep half the chilli for the yogurt dressing

Method

Place the chicken fillets on a board and slice each one in half horizontally to give you 8 thin slices.

Put the sumac, cayenne pepper, paprika, oil and seasoning in a medium sized bowl and mix well.

Add the chicken and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Set aside for a couple of minutes while you prepare the avocados and dressing.

Place the chopped avocados in a bowl and mash with a fork to a chunky paste. Stir through the lime juice, half the chilli, a little salt and pepper and set aside.

Mix the yogurt, garlic, mint and remaining chilli in a small bowl. Season with a little salt and black pepper.

Place the chicken under a hot grill or grill pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Slice and toast the burger buns.

To assemble: Place rocket leaves on the bun bases. Lay 2 pieces of chicken on each bun, then two slices of tomato. Spoon on some avocado then some of the yoghurt dressing.

