What's Cooking: Tasty and easy to prepare egg recipes

Most of us know that as part of a healthy, balanced diet, eggs can provide the body the essential nutrients we need and are often the hero ingredient of many meals!

Not only are they delicious, but they’re also packed with an impressive variety of nutrients and this makes them one of the healthiest foods to eat.

5 benefits of eggs:

Protein – They are high in protein; two eggs provide an average man with half of his daily protein requirement. It is the best form of protein important for muscle growth and maintenance.

Calories - An average egg contains about 70kcal and 6g protein making it a great choice for those watching their weight.

Vitamin D – We don’t get enough Vitamin D in Ireland - 2 eggs give you a third of what you need in a day.

Vitamin B12 – Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient for nerve function. Two eggs provide you with all you need in a day

Minerals - Two eggs provide as much iron as 100g of spinach. They also contain over a third of your daily requirement of selenium and iodine needed for healthy thyroid function and immunity.

Egg Muffins 3 Ways – Perfect for breakfast or brunch!

Serves: 12 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 tbsp Butter, for greasing the tin

l 9 x Large Fresh Eggs

l 3 tbsp Fresh Milk

l ½ tsp Salt

l ½ tsp Pepper

Fillings 3 Ways

Chorizo and Yellow Pepper:

l 50g Chorizo Ring, cubed

l ½ Yellow Pepper, diced

l ½ tsp Crushed Chilli Flakes

l 1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Parsley

l 25g Grated Mozzarella

Spinach and Tomato:

l 25g Spinach, finely chopped

l 6 x Tomatoes, halved

l 1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Basil

l 25g Grated Mozzarella

Ham and Mushroom:

l 50g Irish Ham, roughly chopped

l 75g Mushrooms, sliced

l 2 x Scallions, thinly sliced

l 1 tsp freshly chopped Parsley

l 25g Grated Mature Cheddar

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C. Grease a 12-hole cupcake tin with the butter. Prepare the fillings as described above.

Whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. In a small pan, cook the mushrooms for about 3 minutes until browned.

Distribute the 3 fillings across the tin (there should be 4 of each flavour). Fill the holes with the egg mixture and then sprinkle the corresponding cheese over the mix. Bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked through. Serve warm.

Shakshuka with Chorizo and Eggs - A classic Middle Eastern Dish that is hearty, spicy and affordable

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 large Onion

l 1 Red Pepper

l 170g Chorizo

l 3 Garlic Cloves

l 1 Green Chilli, approx. 10g

l 1 heaped tsp Paprika

l 1 tsp Ground Cumin

l 35ml Olive Oil

l 2 x 400g tins Chopped Tomatoes

l 5g Fresh Parsley

l 5g Coriander

l 4 Large Fresh Eggs

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.

Peel and halve the onion and thinly slice. Cut the red pepper in half lengthways, remove any seeds and thinly slice. Peel the garlic and mince. Finely chop the chilli along with the seeds.

In a large frying pan or wok, sauté the onion and peppers on a low heat for 3 minutes in the olive oil. Slice the chorizo and add to the pan, then sauté for another 3 minutes.

Add the paprika, cumin, garlic and chilli and sauté for another minute, then pour in the tins of tomato. Season with some salt and black pepper and bring to the boil.

Chop the parsley and coriander and add to the dish, then simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the Shakshuka to an ovenproof dish. Crack the eggs on the top.

Oven bake for about 10 minutes until the eggs are just set. Serve alongside some baked brown baguettes, Greek yogurt and grated cheddar cheese.