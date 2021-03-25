Grow it Forward seed packs now available in Leitrim

In partnership with Healthy Ireland and Libraries Ireland, GIY today, Thursday, March 25 announced the launch of ‘Grow it Forward’. Through this initiative, 50,000 free food growing kits will be given away, with participants asked to use the kits to share the experience with ten people, enabling half a million people across Ireland to enjoy the wide range of benefits that come from growing food at home.

Budding GIY’ers are invited to claim a Grow it Forward pack at giy.ie/growitforward or by contacting their local library, as all 330 branches nationwide are helping to drive the effort. As part of the Government’s Keep Well programme, this campaign is designed to help the nation eat well by inspiring and supporting people to grow some of their own food at home while connecting with friends and family to join them.

Each food growing pack includes seeds for beetroot, carrots, salad leaves, peas and tomatoes; a guide to help grow them and a postcard and gift tags to help share them. Those who sign up will also receive regular e-mails with growing support, video clips and ideas for how to ‘grow it forward’ by passing on seeds, seedlings or produce in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Speaking in support of the campaign, Sligo- Leitrim TD and Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, Frank Feighan said, “During these challenging times, it is vital that we do everything we can to look after our wellbeing. Right now there is a great need for positive, outdoor activities and creativity in how we stay connected to one another. Evidence suggests that being out in nature, spending time in green space or growing some plants at home can help lift our mood and have a positive impact on our health and wellbeing. I would like to congratulate GIY for this Grow it Forward project as part of Healthy Ireland’s Keep Well campaign – this simple idea can really bring great joy, foster wellbeing and can also help revive community spirit. I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Calling on people of all ages to join the campaign, GIY’s Director of Development Karen O’ Donohoe added, “We encourage everyone to take part regardless of your experience in growing or the space you have to grow. Packs will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis and we will then teach people how to grow, whether on a windowsill or a large garden. We will also show a wide range of ways to share seeds, small seedlings, plants in pots or the produce at harvest time, to make sure your Grow it Forward experience is as easy as can be.”

Register for a Grow it Forward pack while supplies last at www.giy.ie/growitforward or contact your local library.