Free 4 week post natal pilates online course for Leitrim mums!

Pilates is a mind and body conditioning exercise programme that targets the deep postural muscles of the abdomen and spine to improve overall central core stability and posture. Pilates is safe and well recommended after birth so the class to focus on building up your deep abdominal and pelvic floor muscles which will have been stretched during pregnancy. Aiming to improve your posture, body awareness and flexibility and give you helpful tips on how to fit exercise into your hectic life looking after your new baby (and any other children you may have!).

Post Natal Pilates is open to Mums at least 6 weeks after a natural delivery and 12 weeks post C section. Mum's would need to feel well in themselves and have no pain, bleeding or stress incontinence regardless of time post birth. If you are concerned about any of the above you should be cleared to exercise by their GP/women's health physio.

The programme will be run on Thursdays at 8.30pm online via zoom beginning on Thursday 22nd April. If you would like to more information or to discuss this further please contact Patricia Forde Community Sports Development Officer pforde@leitrimcoco.ie or call 0871922479.

You can also visit here for more information and to book your place.