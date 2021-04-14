Explore Leitrim this weekend - 15 must see places in Lovely Leitrim
The view from O'Rourke's Table outside Dromahair
With school, work and weekday responsibilities you may not have been able to take advantage of the easing of travel restrictions this week. But this weekend you can break loose!
You can now travel the length and breath of Leitrim and 20km from your home into surrounding counties.
To make it easy we have put together a little ‘must see’ in Leitrim list. It is not definitive, we know that there are hundreds of gems and our county is jam packed with beauty, history and interesting sights. But take a look at the list there might be somewhere you have not seen, not visited in a while or need to return to and this weekend. We hope you enjoy exploring Leitrim! Tag us in your instagram photos @leitrimlive
- Glencar Waterfall … obviously - wonderful hike up, views of the countryside, benches, play area - it really has it all!
- Parkes Castle on the shore of Lough Gill
- The seven Glens of Leitrim: Glencar, Glenfarne, Glenaniff, Glenboy, Glenkeel, Gleniff and Glenade- this is a great drive or cycle this weekend
- Acres Lake Floating Boardwalk, Drumshanbo
- Spencer Harbour, Lough Allen
- Lough Rinn Rowing facility, Mohill
- Garadice Lake Walk between Ballinamore and Newtowngore
- Creevelea Abbey, Dromahair
- The Canal Bank Walk, Ballinamore
- Manorhamilton Castle
- Glenfarne Woods Demesne
- Fowley’s Falls, Rossinver
- Fenagh Abbey
- ORourkes Table
- Eagles Rock, Glenade
Which one will take your fancy this weekend?
