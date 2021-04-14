Explore Leitrim this weekend - 15 must see places in Lovely Leitrim

With school, work and weekday responsibilities you may not have been able to take advantage of the easing of travel restrictions this week. But this weekend you can break loose!



You can now travel the length and breath of Leitrim and 20km from your home into surrounding counties.



To make it easy we have put together a little ‘must see’ in Leitrim list. It is not definitive, we know that there are hundreds of gems and our county is jam packed with beauty, history and interesting sights. But take a look at the list there might be somewhere you have not seen, not visited in a while or need to return to and this weekend. We hope you enjoy exploring Leitrim! Tag us in your instagram photos @leitrimlive

Glencar Waterfall … obviously - wonderful hike up, views of the countryside, benches, play area - it really has it all!

Parkes Castle on the shore of Lough Gill

The seven Glens of Leitrim: Glencar, Glenfarne, Glenaniff, Glenboy, Glenkeel, Gleniff and Glenade- this is a great drive or cycle this weekend

Acres Lake Floating Boardwalk, Drumshanbo

Spencer Harbour, Lough Allen



Lough Rinn Rowing facility, Mohill

Garadice Lake Walk between Ballinamore and Newtowngore

Creevelea Abbey, Dromahair

The Canal Bank Walk, Ballinamore

Manorhamilton Castle

Glenfarne Woods Demesne

Fowley’s Falls, Rossinver

Fenagh Abbey

ORourkes Table

Eagles Rock, Glenade

Which one will take your fancy this weekend?

