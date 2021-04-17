Have you heard the cuckoo in Leitrim yet?

Its that time of year when Swallows and other migratory birds such as the Cuckoo with its distinctive call, reappear in our communities.

If you've heard, or saw the Cuckoo or have seen your first Swallow, Swift or Sand Martin of 2021, BirdWatch Ireland

would like you to report these sightings as part of its Spring Alive project at https://bit.ly/3akbuqa .

What better way to connect with nature in your locality, than keeping and eye, and ear, out for these visitors that herald the coming of summer.

