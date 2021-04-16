OAT-erly delicious oat-based recipes

For years, many of us have sworn by eating a bowl of warm porridge in the morning. Aldi have a range of tasty recipes that are sure to add a little adventure to your oats. With so many different ways to enjoy them, it’s no surprise this nutritional powerhouse has remained a firm favourite in households across the country.

A comforting bowl of porridge is as nutritious as it is delicious. Here's why you should make it your daily breakfast.

Oats are incredibly nutritious, are a good source of carbohydrates and fibre, and are loaded with important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Oats can lower cholesterol levels.

Oats can improve blood sugar control.

Oats can help to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Oats can help to prevent constipation

They are a rich source of magnesium



For those of you who want to shake up your everyday porridge, Aldi has some fantastic recipes to make your mornings fun and healthy!

Overnight Oats Three Ways - If you have a busy week ahead, then these overnight oats will sort you out. Plan ahead and change it up with your favourite fruits, nuts and seeds. A super-easy, healthy, low-sugar breakfast to start the day.

Serves: 1 person

Prep time: 5 minutes

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Blackberry and Apple (vegan)

42g Kavanagh’s Premium Porridge Oats

70g Fresh Nature’s Pick Blackberries

40g Bramwells Apple Sauce

8g The Foodie Market Chia Seeds

20ml Specially Selected Canadian Grade A Maple Syrup (or 20g Honey if not vegan)

160ml Actileaf Unsweetened Almond Drink



Raspberry and Almond Butter (vegan)

42g Kavanagh’s Premium Porridge Oats

70g Fresh Nature’s Pick Raspberries

40g The Foodie Market Almond Butter

8g The Foodie Market Chia Seeds

20ml Specially Selected Canadian Grade A Maple Syrup (or 20g Honey if not vegan)

160ml Actileaf Unsweetened Soya Drink



Blueberry and Mixed Nut (vegan)

42g Kavanagh’s Premium Porridge Oats

35g Fresh Nature’s Pick Blueberries

35g Mixed selection of dried fruits and nuts (raisons, peanuts, almonds, cashews)

Pinch of Stonemill Ginger or Stonemill Cinnamon

20ml Specially Selected Canadian Grade A Maple Syrup (or 20g Honey if not vegan)

150ml Actileaf Unsweetened Almond Drink



Method:

These keep well in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Mix all the ingredients together, put into a jar or glass, cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).

Add the toppings on the day you are going to eat.



Blackberry and Apple (vegan):

To serve, top with extra blackberries and apple slices.

Raspberry and Almond Butter (vegan):

To serve, top with extra raspberries and slivered almonds.

Blueberry and Dried Fruit & Nut Mix (vegan):

To serve, top with extra blueberries and a mix of dried fruit and nuts

Oaty Banana Bread Buns

Serves: 16 people

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Recipe:

Ingredients:

100g Kilkeely Butter (at room temperature)

40g The Pantry Caster Sugar

3 Healy’s Farm Fresh Eggs

1/2 tsp The Pantry Vanilla Extract (2.5g)

240g The Pantry Self-Raising Flour

2 tsp The Pantry Baking Powder (10g)

4 Ripe or over-ripe Nature’s Pick Bananas

90g Kavanagh’s Premium Porridge Oats



Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a bun tin with 16 paper cases.

Put the butter and sugar in a bowl and beat well. The easiest way to do this is with a hand-held electric beater but a wooden spoon and some elbow grease also works. The mixture should become a little lighter in colour.

Add two of the eggs along with the vanilla extract and half of the flour and beat well to combine. Add the remaining egg and the rest of the flour with the baking powder. Mix until everything is just combined – overbeating will make the buns less light, so easy does it.

Peel the bananas and mash the flesh in a bowl, then carefully fold into the bun mixture with the oats. Using two large spoons, divide the mixture among the paper cases.

Place in the oven and bake for 22-25 minutes until cooked through. To test, insert a skewer or toothpick into the centre of a bun and it should come out clean. The buns will also smell cooked and be springy to the touch.

Remove the buns from the oven and after 5 minutes transfer them to a wire or grill rack and leave to cool completely before serving.

Arrange an oaty banana bread bun on a plate with a piece of fruit to serve.

These buns will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days or can be frozen in freezer bags for up to 1 month and defrosted as needed. Bring wrapped in tin foil with a piece of fruit if transporting.