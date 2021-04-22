Celia Holman Lee: Tune into RTÉ this Thursday for fabulous fashion from Limerick

WHETHER it’s updating your summer wardrobe, staycationing, chilling out, or perhaps you have a wedding to attend, this week's looks will give you some guidance on what you can wear.

Between men’s and ladies’ looks we have something for everyone. These looks were filmed last week for a slot for the RTÉ Today Show from the Strand Hotel Limerick. The fabulous looks from Limerick will air this Thursday, April 22 on RTÉ One at 4pm.

The on-trend denim jacket worn by Laura is an essential for everyone’s wardrobe this season. We have paired it with a beautiful summery lilac and purple floral dress which gives a very relaxed boho feel to it.

Next we showcased looks from Connolly Man on Patrick Street Limerick. Timmie kicks off with a black baseball cap which is an example of a classic style with its adjustable strap. Windbreakers are an essential piece of clothing when living in Ireland and this funky neon green one is ideal to protect you from the elements.

Timmie wears a colour block jacket from Connolly Man. This is the perfect comfortable layer to zip up over your outfit paired with a summer sunset hoodie. Whether you’re working out or hanging out, these elasticated and deep pocket sweat shorts are perfect for the season ahead.

Mother-of-the-bride looks were supplied by Sinead’s Boutique in Annacotty. They stock fabulous hats that have the wow factor and beautiful dresses. One in particular caught my eye in beautiful tones of coffee and cream. The cowl neckline coupled with the fashion detail on the sleeve and pearl embellishment which matches with the detail on the belt make it a real winner in my eyes.

Don’t forget to tune in on Thursday and enjoy fabulous fashion from Limerick!

