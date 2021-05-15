Top tips on how to keep fit and enjoy live over 50

As we get older our body composition changes. This is often a result of becoming less active, which leads to a decrease in our basal metabolic rate (BMR).

With less muscle to burn calories, we may find that we can’t eat as much as we used to without gaining weight. Other changes in hormones, tastes, energy levels, and nutrient absorption can also impact our fitness levels and health.

However, staying fit over 50 doesn’t mean that you can’t still enjoy eating. Learn how to get the balance right with these great tips.

Stay Active

Many people think that our metabolism decreases as we get older, but this isn’t true.

What actually happens is that our activity levels decrease and we lose muscle mass as a result. Our basal metabolic rate (BMR) then slows down as the composition of our bodies change.

The simplest way to counteract a slowing BMR is to stay active. Walking is a good, fairly low-impact exercise that will help to burn calories and maintain muscle mass. Walking is also great for the heart and helps to boost your mood. Other low-impact exercises to try include gardening, swimming, yoga, and Pilates.

Cut Calories, Not Taste

Many people find that reducing their intake of carbohydrates helps them to stay in shape. Why not try spaghetti squash as an alternative to pasta?

Alternatively, you can make small changes to the products you consume every day, such as opting for low fat dairy over full fat versions.

Another great tip is to try to make more meat-free meals. Try a lentil Bolognese or make a stew with veggies and beans.

Consider Supplements

Our bodies become less efficient at absorbing some nutrients as we get older, so it’s important we consume nutrient-dense food.

Some of the nutrients you may be lacking include Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Calcium, Vitamin D, Fiber, and Omega-3 Fats. Consult your doctor to discuss your diet and whether supplements could help you stay fit over 50.

Drink Water

Our sense of thirst also reduces as we get older, so it might not be so easy to tell when we’re dehydrated.

Keep small bottles of water in your fridge and drink from them regularly, even if you don’t feel particularly thirsty. Aim for around eight cups per day.

Sleep Well

Staying fit at any age is all about balance. As well as your diet and activity level, getting enough sleep is an important part of that.

As we get older it can be harder to enjoy a good night’s sleep, possibly because of hormonal factors, physical discomfort or changes to our oxygen intake.

With small sustainable changes to your lifestyle and diet, you can maintain good health and keep fit for many years to come.