Are you making travel plans for 2021?

Research commissioned by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) shows that 8 in 10 (88%) consumers in Connacht and Ulster are proactively making travel plans, both at home and abroad in 2021.

As circumstances regarding travel are likely to remain changeable, the CCPC is providing information to help consumers know their rights before making travel plans.

MAJORITY OPT FOR ‘STAYCATIONS’

1 in 5 (21%) consumers in Connacht & Ulster has already booked a holiday for 2021. Of this group, (17%) has already booked a ‘staycation’, while (4%) said they had already booked a foreign holiday. When asked about their intention to plan a holiday in 2021, 2 in 5 (43%) of consumers in Connacht & Ulster said they were planning a ‘staycation’, with 1 in 4 (24%) planning international travel later this year.

The CCPC is reminding consumers that, although there is much to be optimistic about over the coming months, the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic remains. Therefore, it is important that consumers know their rights and to request as much information as possible about their booking before they make any payment.

The CCPC’s research shows that 2 in 5 (44%) consumers in Connacht & Ulster cancelled travel plans in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are advised to read and make sure they fully understand the T&Cs of their booking before making any payment. In the current environment, it is particularly important that consumers are familiar with the cancellation policy and only book when happy with what they are agreeing to.

PACKAGE HOLIDAYS –V- DIY HOLIDAYS

Among consumers in Connacht & Ulster who have already booked, or are planning to book holidays abroad this year, almost 8 in 10 (78%) prefer to build a ‘DIY holiday’, where they book each element of their trip themselves. This is compared to 1 in 4 (23%) consumers in Connacht & Ulster who prefer a package holiday option.

The CCPC is reminding consumers that their rights and protections are different depending on what type of holiday they book. Where a consumer books a package holiday, they are protected by package holiday legislation and have stronger rights. Alternatively, where a consumer chooses to book a holiday directly, in most cases, their rights will depend on what is set out in the terms and conditions (T&Cs) of their individual bookings.

Grainne Griffin, Director of Communications with the CCPC commented: “Our research findings show that the majority of Irish consumers are making travel plans for 2021. While there is reason to be optimistic about the planned reopening of Irish society over the coming months, the reality is that when it comes to holidays the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic looks set to remain for some time. It is essential that consumers know their rights and check the cancellation policy before they book a holiday or make any form of payment. We encourage all consumers to use our consumer travel checklist on ccpc.ie for step-by-step guidance on what they need to know and consider before making any booking.”

CCPC consumer travel checklist available to download at www.ccpc.ie.