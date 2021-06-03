Border region hotel occupancy double that of Dublin for Summer

Accommodation providers located in the border region- Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo reported occupancy levels over double the levels of that being experienced by Dublin Hotels.



While figures are down over 60% for some properties in the area based on 2019 figures, industry heads believe it is real sign for positivity heading into the summer..

Local hotels reopened their doors to residents yesterday (June 2), ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, and outdoor dining is set to recommence from next Monday, June 7.

Hotels, restraurants and pubs offering outdoor dining have been gearing up over the past few weeks and are excited to open their doors and get business moving.

The figures on local occupanyc levels comes from the Irish Hotels Federation, who survey accommodation providers in the region. They reported occupancy levels of 26% for June, 40% for July and 37% for August, with numbers still growing.



Fáilte Ireland meanwhile reported that 48% of consumers intend to take either a short or long break in the Republic of Ireland within the next 6 months; 30% intend on domestic travel exclusively, with the remaining 18% intending to take a combination of both domestic and international travel. Time and distance travelled are key elements influencing destination choice.





