Try out this delicious new cocktail recipe from Leitrim's Red Bank Restaurant

To celebrate the first Bank Holiday weekend of the Summer try this delicious Blueberry Aviation cocktail created by Bláithín Emmett, Food & Beverage Manager at The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim (www.theredbankrestaurant.ie)

Bláithín says “I love using spirits from local distilleries like The Shed Distillery in our cocktails. This Blueberry Aviation cocktail is like summer in a glass - I can’t wait to make these for guests when our terrace opens for outdoor dining (next week).


Ingredients

- 35ml of Blueberry infused Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

- 35ml of Chambord.

- 17.5ml of lime juice.

- 1 x egg white or egg replacement like Aquafaba.

Method

Infuse Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with frozen or fresh blueberries overnight and strain with a cheesecloth to get a clear consistent liquid. 

Add all the ingredients to a shaking tin and dry shake (without ice). 

Then gently add ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. 

Double strain into a goblet or coupe glass and enjoy.

The Red Bank Restaurant will open for outdoor dining on 9th June. Book now on 071 96 71392, Email dine@theredbankrestaurant.ie

See www.theredbankrestaurant.ie for more

