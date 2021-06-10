Young Leitrim artist shortlisted for open eir fibre cabinet artwork competition

Today open eir, Ireland’s largest wholesale network operator, announced their shortlist for an art competition which called for young Irish artists to help brighten up Dublin, by submitting their creative interpretation of what staying connected meant to them.

The winning artwork will decorate 100 fibre cabinets. Five pieces of art from 100s of entries have been selected to make up the shortlist, including an entry from Saoirse Keaney, age 10 from Gaelscoil Chluainin. The overall winner will be decided by a public vote.

Although the winning entry will adorn fibre cabinets in Dublin, entries were received from talented young artists from right across the country. Fibre cabinets are street furniture, found in every town and village across Ireland, they are a necessary part of the infrastructure that keeps people connected, designed for function over form. To help brighten up this infrastructure, and in turn the capital city, open eir asked aspiring young artists to create a piece of art demonstrating what staying connected means to them.

The overall winner will be selected by a public vote and that artist will have their winning artwork displayed on 100 fibre cabinets across the country’s capital for years to come, amongst other prizes.

Voting is now open online at here.. The closing date for voting is 21st June 2021.

