Tipperary singer songwriter Una Healy announced as first Irish face of international beauty brand

Well known for her international music career as a member of The Saturdays, Una Healy continues to forge a successful career as a solo singer/songwriter, businesswoman, television presenter, and radio DJ. From 31st May, Una will add makeup ambassador to her list of accomplishments as she fronts the latest campaign for IsaDora Ireland.

With its timeless colours and formulas that look great and perform impeccably, IsaDora has become an increasingly popular choice for Irish consumers. The European made and cruelty-free products are known internationally for trustworthy formulas and wearable shades.

It’s this ease that resonates with Una “I like to look and feel my best, but my makeup routine needs to fit around my family, career and lifestyle. IsaDora is the perfect partner for me because I am always looking for products that are easy to use, with long-lasting results I feel good about. I live a pretty busy life and I need to know that the products I choose will look as good at 8pm as they did at 8am. I have always had a love for make-up and I was so honoured to have been asked to be the face of such an amazing brand”

Una will represent the brand for three seasonal campaigns and her collections include a mix of new launches and her favourite products from the IsaDora range. The stunning campaign visuals were shot earlier this year at Luttrellstown Castle with full Covid safety protocols in place.

“As our first ever Irish ambassador, Una Healy is a perfect fit for IsaDora” confirmed Michelle Carr of IsaDora Ireland. “Her talent, warmth, effortless looks and real beauty embody the IsaDora ethos. Una manages to balance an accomplished career with being a busy mum of two which is what a lot of IsaDora consumers can relate to. We couldn’t be prouder to partner with her. The Irish market is important to us and we are happy to continue investing in growing the brand here.”

Formulated in Sweden and Switzerland, with an ingredients list that boasts some of the highest standards in the industry, IsaDora creates beauty without compromise. Since day one, all IsaDora products have been fragrance free, cruelty free and clinically tested and safe for even the most sensitive skin types.

Una’s favourites from the IsaDora collection will feature on a capsule range, and will be available in selected Shaws, McCauleys, McCabes, Lloyds and leading pharmacies nationwide from 31st May. The range is also available online from McCauley.ie.