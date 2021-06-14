Look out for: Light installation to float down the River Shannon this week

Light Ballet created by Irish Light Artist Mick Murray and Lighting Designer Matthew Cregan, accompanied by a newly composed soundscape will transform Leitrim skies on Monday, June 14 and Tuesday June 15 as part of an eight day installation.

Light Ballet is designed to be viewed from the banks of the Shannon, or by those who view it from their own homes and communities along the river. It will be remote but because of its scale and sound, it will be an uplifting experience for everyone who encounters it whether they live alongside the Shannon or accidentally encounter it.

Light Ballet will dance through the skies of Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Westmeath.

Light Ballet will be visible from up to seven kilometres and covering almost two hundred kilometres. The journey begins each night from dusk (approx 10.15 pm) starting off in Co Roscommon on June 13 and travels through Leitrim, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Clare, ending its journey in Co Galway.

The installation is accompanied by a newly composed soundscape by David Kitt. Using a familiar Irish musical time signature, intermixed with words from Poet Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe and his own vocal, David Kitt brings us on a journey through, river, ‘spirit land’ and the surrounds.

Audiences will be able to access the soundscape HERE and via Brightening Air website from June 13. The artwork will run on a seven minute cycle for four hours each night from dusk and the full show cycle can be seen at any point along the route.