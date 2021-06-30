IT'S OFFICIAL: The winner of the search for Leitrim's Best 99 is.........

So where is the best place to buy a 99 in Leitrim?
It seems that people have very clear ideas of where they can buy the best 99 in Leitrim.
We put some 'essential' research into this poll ourselves - well we could hardly recommend icecream without trying it could we? But mostly the hard work came from you, our readers, who voted in droves for your favourite shop.
There was a very clear winner in the end, securing an amazing 33% of the votes:
Paul's Newsagents in Mohill!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.