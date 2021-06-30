IT'S OFFICIAL: The winner of the search for Leitrim's Best 99 is.........

Poll: Kilkenny's best 99 - the nominations are in!

So where is the best place to buy a 99 in Leitrim?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

It seems that people have very clear ideas of where they can buy the best 99 in Leitrim.

We put some 'essential' research into this poll ourselves - well we could hardly recommend icecream without trying it could we? But mostly the hard work came from you, our readers, who voted in droves for your favourite shop.

There was a very clear winner in the end, securing an amazing 33% of the votes:

Paul's Newsagents in Mohill!

