Does your dog have what it takes to become a furry ambassador for Oscars Farm?

The Irish dog food brand Oscars Farm is looking for dogs to become ambassadors for their all-natural dog food brand.
Oscars Farm needs four furry ambassadors to help them try new recipes and to have their say on what to feed dogs all over the country.
The successful pooches and their owners will be asked to review our latest recipes, trial new flavors, and treats, and send us lots of selfies in the process.
The chosen dog ambassadors will receive three months of free dog food and get exclusive access to new recipes! The dog's parents will also receive €250!
Click here and tell Oscars Farm about your pooch!
