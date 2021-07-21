Call out to Leitrim people to join the Virtual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk fundraiser

Virgin Media TV presenter Martin King and beauty expert and entrepreneur Pamela Laird have issued a rallying call for the public to make every step count for the second successive Virtual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, proudly supported by Iceland, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, 19th September during World Alzheimer’s Month 2021.

It is estimated that there are 543 people living with dementia in Leitrim and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected. The number of people with the condition will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly series of walks suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports. The ASI is hoping that 5,000 walkers across Ireland will help us raise €250,000 for vital services that are helping to support so many people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland through the COVID-19 public health emergency and the aftermath of the lockdown.

Walk on your own, with your household or your pet dog, it’s guaranteed to be a feel-good and uplifting occasion. It’s up to you where you walk from the back garden to the local park – remember on Sunday, September 19th – It’s Your Walk, Your Way. Family-friendly prices €7 for kids and €18 for adults. Follow these 3 easy steps to take part: 1. Visit www.memorywalk.ie; 2. Register for your pack and t-shirt; 3. Plan your route for Sunday, September 19th.