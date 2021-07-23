Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Finding it difficult to sleep during the current heatwave? Here are some handy tips to improve your rest

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

With temperatures  hitting 30 degrees it can be very difficult to get a good night's  sleep. Here are some handy hints to make your night's more restful.

  • Have a cool or lukewarm shower or bath just before going to bed. This cools the body directly and can help reduce the temperature of your skin.
  • Wet your face and arms with a face-washer or towel, or use a water filled spray bottle, then stand in front of a fan.
  • Soak your feet in cold water for 10 minutes before going to bed, as heat is lost more quickly through your extremities (feet and head). Wetting your hair is another alternative.
  • Drink plenty of water during the day to keep your body hydrated and cool while you sleep. Dehydration is a common cause of not being able to get to sleep (insomnia). Keep a glass of water beside the bed incase you wake up thirsty.
  • Try to maintain consistent sleep and wake times.
  • When using a fan, have the bedroom door open to allow for airflow. Placing a tray of ice cubes in front of the fan will cool the air blown around the room but never let the water from the defrosting ice come into contact with the fan or any power points.
  • Wear lightweight,  loose fitting night clothes preferably made from natural fibres like cotton or linen that absorb sweat and allow the skin to breathe. Avoid synthetic fabrics.
  • If you need to have a sheet over you, try leaving your feet out of the sheet, as body heat will escape via your feet
  • Flipping your pillow over to the other side can help if you wake up hot.
  • Using a water spray mister on your face and body to create a fine mist can be cooling. If you wake up during the night, repeating this will also help.

