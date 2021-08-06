Help top dog, Mr Wilson, win this year's Nose of Tralee for Leitrim!

Forget the Rose of Tralee, the Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee where it's at for 2021!

Here is the Leitrim representative in this very paws-stigious competition - Mr Wilson.

Mr Wilson has just turned one.

According to his human family he is the most loveable, loyal boy and will try his paw at anything.

"He loves to come on hikes, swimming and playing with his tennis ball. Mr Wilson has changed our family for the better. He loves everyone one he meets. He is a beautiful Blenheim Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

"He loves to learn new tricks and so far he can sit, lay down, rollover, give paw, wait and speak. He loves to walk off lead and had great recall. I am very proud to say Mr Wilson is our dog!"

Voting is now open and if you would like to cast your vote for our doggy representative in this year's Nose of Tralee, you can do so via this link: http://wshe.es/jeJB7nkc

Voting remains open until 24th August 2021, when the overall winner will be announced.

The Prizes!

If he wins Mr Wilson will go walkies with a €200 Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Voucher, pose for a photo shoot with David MaCauley Photography - including canvas image - and will also be top dog with a €500 voucher from Tesco.

There is also a prize for the runner up of a €100 Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Voucher and a

€150 Tesco Voucher.