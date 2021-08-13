ALERT: Warning about risk associated with charging mobile phones and other devices

FILE PHOTO / DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Consumers have been urged to be careful with charging devices.
Dublin Fire Brigade warned to unplug chargers when devices such as a mobile phone has reached 100%.
Do not leave chargers plugged in overnight.
Other advice is to charge on a solid non-flammable surface.
Never cover your device and allow the heat to dissipate.
