Irish government add another country to mandatory hotel quarantine list

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has confirmed that one additional State will be added to the list of designated States, while he will also be removing two.

The additional country to be added to the list is Fiji, while the Minister has removed Indonesia and Seychelles from the list of designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine with effect from today.

People who do not have valid proof of vaccination* or recovery* arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through these States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

Fiji will soon be included on the booking system for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, with non-exempt passengers from this State entering hotel quarantine starting from 04.00 on Wednesday, 18 August. More information on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is available at www.gov.ie/quarantine.

If you are travelling to Ireland, you must fill out an electronic Passenger Locator Form before departure.

You also have to have appropriate valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or to present evidence of a negative RT-PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country. More information is available on www.gov.ie/travel.