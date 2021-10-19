Parenting expert to give free webinars in Leitrim

Parenting expert Dr Mary O’Kane is giving three free Webinars on behalf of Leitrim County Childcare Committee over the next month.

This Wednesday, October 20 the webinar is on “Raising Resilient Children.”

On Tuesday, November 2 Dr O'Kane talks about “Supporting a Growth Mindset in Children” and she concludes on monday, November 8 with a webinar entitled “From Worries to Wellbeing - Supporting Anxious Children.”

All Webinars are free to attend, buat booking is essential, via: nicola@leitrimchildcare.ie or on (083) 0266622.



Dr O'Kane is a regular contributor to newspapers and TV shows about child behaviour and psychology.

Her new book “Perfectly imperfect parenting” focuses on connection with our children over the strive for perfection.

Dr O'Kane says parents need to accept that there is no such thing as a perfect human and we all have our flaws. Some of us shout too much or re-act too quickly or criticise frequently - while yes we should work to improve those, the key is really communication and connection with our offspring.



Dr O'Kane's book is impressive as it explains the theory of psychology and also gives real life examples.

She helps parents navigate the tricky waters of helping our children with friendships, how to regulate emotions and express anger and gives tips and tricks to help parents keep their cool when topics get hot!

There is also advice on parenting in the digital age and dealing with strong emotions with tweens and teens (and finding patience!)



If you have an anxious child there are some great practical tools to help them cope with a variety of situations as well as guidance on building resilience.