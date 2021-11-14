The ultimate Green Gift Guide for the festive season

We could all do with something nice this holiday season.

We've suffered and we've sacrificed and now it's time for a few treats to bolster our spirits for the year ahead. Many of us deserve the height of luxury, but it doesn't have to cost the earth.

Our Ultimate Green Gift Guide has something for everyone to treasure, from teens to grannies and everyone in between.

Buying local is a good choice all year round, but especially during this difficult time when small independent shops are struggling to get back on their feet.

Check out the stock at Irish shops before turning to big online companies. You may just find some hidden gems by homegrown talent, plus you achieve the added bonus of helping to reduce transport emissions.

Try to avoid buying joke presents or novelty items; they can be funny but often end up in the attic or the car boot sale after festivities have passed. Instead opt for more practical gifts, things you're sure your loved one will likely use and appreciate.

Presents like essential oil diffusers and humidifers are perfect options for that special person in your life who enjoys a truly comfortable environment. A teenager might like a noise machine to help concentrate, or app-controlled colour changing lightbulbs so their room can match their mood.

Make a donation in a loved one's name to a favourite charity.

Buy them a voucher for driving lessons or a dance class or spa day, or all three if you're feeling generous!

The key to the heart is a full stomach and you can never go wrong with home baking (unless you plan on making banana bread... consider it banned until 2025).

You could hand write a recipe for a friend that admires your apple cinnamon rolls, or fill a mason jar with a customised hot chocolate mix.

Purchase silicone moulds in festive shapes to make your own truffles, or have a go at crafting a gingerbread house. Use your imagination, your efforts will be appreciated regardless!

Being an eco gifter doesn't stop at the present itself, however, be mindful how you wrap it!

Paper decorated with glitter or foil cannot be recycled in Ireland and must go in the general waste bin, but plain paper is absolutely fine. If you're unsure about what you've bought, try the scrunch test.

Simply scrunch the paper in your hand and if it remains wrinkled it can likely be recycled.

Or avoid commercial wrapping paper altogether and make your own! Draw festive pictures on printer paper you have at home and wrap your gift in that. It can be a fun activity for kids and adds a touch of personaliation.

You can also use the pages of old magazines, newspapers, damaged books or even fabric - anything at all that can be easily recycled. It'll save you some money and help de-clutter your home as well.

Check the backs of cupboards and drawers for forgotten pieces of ribbon or twine from last year's festivities to tie it all together.

If you're feeling fancy, you can even add dried orange slices or real greenery from your garden to complete the decoration.

Whether you plan on purchasing gifts or making them, put thought and consideration into what you buy this festive season and foster a habit for the new year to make green choices every day.