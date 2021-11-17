Festive favourites from KASH Beauty

Give the gift of luxe beauty this festive season with KASH Beauty. Indulge your loved ones, or yourself, with an array of timeless classics and fan favourites bundled together in luscious gold and black wrapping making them the ultimate Luxury Gifting options this year.

Designed to leave every beauty aficionado blissfully happy come Christmas Morning, or be it a well-deserved gift for oneself. Inject a twinkling sparkle into your makeup routine with a variety of masterfully prepared gifting bundles, suitable for both makeup maestro and novice alike.

Bringing together the much-loved timeless classics, festive hues and a variety of brand-new offerings, the KASH Beauty Luxury Christmas Gifting includes 6 unique festive bundles;

The KASH Beauty Christmas Gifts include;

Radiant Glow Set – RRP €34.95 (value €46.85)

Give the gift of pure festive opulence this holiday season with the ultra-luxe Radiant Glow Set. Featuring not one, but two new essentials from KASH Beauty. Including all you need to create the perfect Hollywood Glamour look.

The Radiant Glow Set features;

The Brand-New Liquid Silk Body Illuminator – a delicious, party-perfect Champagne Glaze illuminator.

The Brand-New Blush Sculpt Stick in shade Sweet Talk – the much-loved KASH Beauty Sculpt sticks have a new hue in the form of Sweet Talk – a vibrant, coral tone that is suitable for a multitude of skin tones.

Sculpt Sponge - Blend and build colour seamlessly with the super-soft KASH Beauty Sculpt Sponge, an essential tool for any makeup kit. This super-soft multi-tasker buffs and blends makeup seamlessly into the skin for a flawless finish.



Luxury 5 Piece Brush Set – RRP €34.95

Containing 5 essential brushes for creating a multitude of glamorous, impeccable looks, this set is a must-have for under the tree this holiday season. Featuring two of the brands best-loved brushes as well as 3 brand-new, ultra-soft bristled essentials, ideal for applying creams, powders, shadows, liners, and everything in-between. The set is perfect for makeup newbies as well as experts, featuring something for everyone!

Ultimate Nude Lip Trio – RRP €24.95 (value €39.85)

Combining the timeless classic True Nude Lipstick and Rust Nude Lip Liner alongside a brand-new Classic Nude lip gloss, this lip set has everything you need to create impeccable, ageless, gorgeous lip looks. The Trio is designed to work together seamlessly, with each element complementing the other to create flawless nude lip looks that are easily transferable from day to night.



Bloodmoon Lip Kit – RRP €18.95 (value €24.95)

Instantly add an element of cosmetic drama to any look this festive season with this sultry and alluring lip kit. Featuring the KASH Beauty favourite Bloodmoon Lipstick, a deep and muted red, alongside the brand-new matching Bloodmoon lip liner, this kit is the perfect way to ensure you stand out during party season, creating flawless lip looks with every application. Treat yourself to an early Christmas present or use as a stocking filler for your favourite makeup lover — the Blood Moon Lip Kit is guaranteed to add a luxe, glamorous edge to your looks this holiday season.

Iconic Duo – RRP €24.95 (value €34.90)

The perfect pairings all in one place – the Iconic Duo giftsets feature the new, and much-loved- Modern Legacy Palettes, of which there are three offerings, alongside the best-selling Starlight Lip Gloss; a high-shine, crystal clear lip gloss which features tiny, gleaming flakes of rose gold glitter, creating an eye-catching effect on the pout.

Available in three different varieties:

l Copper Crush Palette & Starlight Lip Gloss

l Burnish Bronze & Starlight Lip Gloss

l Royal Rose & Starlight Lip Gloss

l Idol Eyes – RRP €19.95

Add the ultimate touch of glam to your makeup looks this holiday season with this iconic, must-have gift set from KASH. Containing a brand-new eyeshadow topper and brand-new individual eyelash style.

Available in two sets:

Set 1 - Copper Glaze;

Copper Glaze Eyeshadow Topper: A rich, sultry copper eyeshadow topper with a show-stopping sheen of gold-hued reflects.

Enchant Lashes: A pair of wispy lashes with alternating fibre lengths, designed to open up the eye with length and curl.

Set 2 - Pink Pearl;

Pink Pearl Eyeshadow Topper: A high-shine, perfectly pink eyeshadow topper with an eye-catching sheen of silver-hued reflects.

Charm Lashes: 1X pair of super-full, fluttery lashes designed to elevate any makeup look without weighing the eyelids down.

The KASH Beauty Luxury Christmas Collections are available from www.kashbeauty.com