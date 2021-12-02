Give the gift of better hearing this Christmas

‘Tis the season to think about our hearing health, Hidden Hearing advised this week, at the launch of their Gift of Hearing Christmas campaign.

Winter can make hearing that bit harder, physically, the experts say, as lower temperatures can cause tinnitus and earwax problems. Darker evenings and bad weather also mean we need good hearing to alert us to danger.

“Pedestrians need to be sure they can hear traffic approach. At work, when gardening, or just out-and-about, missing a warning call can mean injury or worse”, Dolores Madden, Hidden Hearing audiologist & Marketing Director, warns.

Radio presenter Harry Lee, from Dundalk in County Louth, fronts much of Hidden Hearing’s TV advertising. He again stars in the brand’s new festive campaign, sharing the joy of music and a live Christmas choir.

“There is no bigger gift than the gift of hearing. I wish I had looked after my hearing sooner. For those like me, who want the most out of life, a free hearing check-up would be an ideal present to yourself this Christmas”, the popular radio DJ says.

Recent research among people with hearing loss indicates that 72% of them wish their hearing was better to enjoy the festive season and special gatherings*.

Hidden Hearing is giving away €50,000 of the most advanced hearing aids this Christmas, completely free, to complement its festive marketing. People can nominate themselves or a loved one, family member or friend for the #GiftOfHearing this Christmas, on https://www.hiddenhearing.ie/ lp/gift-of-hearing

Festivities Worth Hearing!

Christmas banter, the shopping buzz, family gatherings, carols and concerts are all worth hearing, audiologist Dolores Madden says. She believes a lot of people struggle to hear and either don’t realise it, or ignore their problem.

“In Ireland, about two-thirds of hearing loss goes untreated, for various reasons. Around 100,000 people risk their safety and wellbeing, as well as potential knock-on impacts of hearing loss, which can include isolation, depression, dementia and poorer heart health”.

“Conversation, socialising, listening and learning all rely on the ability to hear clearly. We lose out on a lot, if we don’t make a point of looking after our hearing early in life”, the audiologist believes.

Age-related hearing loss is by far the most common, and a Hidden Hearing survey earlier this year showed 12% had noticed their hearing was worse over the past 18 months.

Mask-wearing and screens showed many people how their hearing had deteriorated, it seems. Unknowingly, many were probably relying more on lip-reading beforehand, experts say.

Dolores Madden explains; “The pandemic taught us the value of staying in touch, but, for some, hearing loss became more apparent and took away the pleasure of chatting with others. It is isolating, when you literally cannot be part of the conversation or enjoy every-day sounds.”

A global survey for World Hearing Day by Hidden Hearing last year revealed a poor track record for the Irish when it comes to looking after their hearing health. Only 50% with hearing loss had been tested in the previous three years, 22% waited five years or more before seeking help, and 35% with hearing loss did not have any treatment at all.

Encouraging people to nominate themselves or someone else for the ‘Gift of Hearing’ giveaway this Christmas, Dolores Madden said our hearing is crucial to both physical and mental wellbeing.

“Think of the many ways that different sounds enrich our lives! At this time of year, whether we’re listening out for the Herald Angels singing, or the sleigh bells ringing, the festive atmosphere would be nothing without good hearing.”

Good hearing is important to feel connected, to communicate with family and friends and to give an overall sense of health and wellbeing.

