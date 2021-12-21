Leitrim creative talent sought for new TV and film initiatives across Ireland

Interested in a career in film or television? Or do you want to take the next step in your emerging or established profession?

The National Talent Academy for Film & Television (Academy) is launching three new opportunities for creative talent who want to develop a career in television or feature films. The focus on regional creative talent for these opportunities means the Academy is making individual calls to creatives in counties across the country – including Leitrim

All three initiatives are free and aimed at those new to the sector as well as those with emerging and established careers in the industry. They will be hands-on, immersive and highly interactive and are focused on screenwriting, directing and producing.

The Academy, which was established earlier this year, aims to roll out a suite of experiential and exciting programmes and opportunities – with a focus on diverse and regional creative talent — across 2022

The new website www.nationaltalentacademies.iee provides a range of information and skills development as well as launching its first three programmes.

They are:

Pathways- This is aimed at opportunities for new talent; for those who don’t work in the industry and want to find out more.

Script Mentorship - This is a scheme for new writers and script editors. Ideally, for those who have gained a foothold in the industry but need to develop their craft to progress further.

Shadowing - This programme allows screenwriters, directors and producers the opportunity to gain on-set experience on high-end TV and feature film productions. This is for established talent who want to take their career to the next level.



More details about the initiatives and how to apply can be found on www.nationaltalentacademies.ie

The Academy is encouraging people interested in a career in screenwriting, direction and production and existing industry members who wish to develop their skills or talent pathway further to visit www.nationaltalentacademies.ie and view the current and future opportunities provided across a range of innovative opportunities and initiatives.