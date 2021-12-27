Treat the turkey leftovers to an upgrade with this delicious curry

Kevin Dundon's Sweet potato and turkey curry.
This dish is great for using up any leftovers from the Christmas dinner.
PREPARATION TIME: 5 minutes • COOKING TIME: 15 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
400 g Chopped Tomatoes
400 ml Coconut Milk
200 g Leftover Turkey
shredded
1 tbsp Natural Yogurt
to garnish
1 tbsp Olive Oil
1 large Red Onion
chopped
1 handfull SuperValu Fresh Coriander
to garnish
1 pack SuperValu Naan Bread
to serve
400 g Sweet Potatoes
peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
2 tbsp Thai Green Curry Paste
Method
Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the sweet potatoes and boil for 5 to 7 minutes, until just tender. Drain well and set aside.
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan set over a medium heat. Add the turkey and onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion has softened and the turkey has warmed through. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes and coconut milk and mix well.
Simmer for 5 minutes. Just before serving, add the cooked potatoes to warm through in the curry.
Garnish with fresh coriander and a drizzle of natural yogurt and serve with naan bread on the side.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.