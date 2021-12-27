Search

27 Dec 2021

Treat the turkey leftovers to an upgrade with this delicious curry

Kevin Dundon's Sweet potato and turkey curry.

Reporter:

Kevin Dundon

This dish is great for using up any leftovers from the Christmas dinner.

PREPARATION TIME: 5 minutes • COOKING TIME: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
400 g Chopped Tomatoes
400 ml Coconut Milk
200 g Leftover Turkey
shredded
1 tbsp Natural Yogurt
to garnish
1 tbsp Olive Oil
1 large Red Onion
chopped
1 handfull SuperValu Fresh Coriander
to garnish
1 pack SuperValu Naan Bread
to serve
400 g Sweet Potatoes
peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
2 tbsp Thai Green Curry Paste


Method
Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the sweet potatoes and boil for 5 to 7 minutes, until just tender. Drain well and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan set over a medium heat. Add the turkey and onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion has softened and the turkey has warmed through. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes and coconut milk and mix well.

Simmer for 5 minutes. Just before serving, add the cooked potatoes to warm through in the curry.

Garnish with fresh coriander and a drizzle of natural yogurt and serve with naan bread on the side.

