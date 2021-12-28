HSE guide to keeping well this winter

The HSE has published a useful guide for people on how to keep well this winter. The website includes information on accessing emergency services and how to manage common illnesses. Helpful information is available on treating common winter illness, such as coughs, colds and flu, and how to protect yourself and others this winter period.

Other handy information includes accessing services including GP, GP Out of Hours, Injury Units and Emergency Departments, giving details on locations and opening times of such services near you.

Emergency Departments: Emergency departments (EDs) are busy places. Often you'll have to wait a long time to be seen and the sickest people are seen first. The website also gives advice on what to bring with you if you need to go to the ED.

Go to an emergency department if you:

are feeling unwell and getting sicker, faster

are sick and cannot keep fluids down

have not urinated in over 12 hours and have no urge to do so

are not feeling well and become confused and agitated

are breathless

are very pale with cold hands and feet

are dizzy when you sit up or are unable to stand

develop a rash that does not disappear when you press it.

There is also information on which healthcare service to access if your child is sick.

Injury Units: Are for minor injuries, limb injuries such as broken bones or sprains. Each injury unit is linked to an emergency department (ED) in a hospital. If you are in an injury unit and need to be admitted to hospital, you will be referred directly to the linked hospital.

Injury units will not treat:

pregnancy-related or gynaecological problems

injuries to the chest, abdomen or pelvis

serious head and spine injuries.



GP/GP Out of Hours: If you do not require urgent care go to your GP and if your GP is closed you can access the GP Out of Hours.

Remember to keep adhering to the public health advice to help protect yourself and others from Covid-19, which will also help stop the spread of tummy bugs and flu, and get your booster vaccine when eligible.

For more information on keeping well this winter go to www.hse.ie/winter.