Check out the new walking brochure launched for Leitrim

The Leitrim Walking Guide provides details of walking in County Leitrim, with its beautiful landscapes, grassy trails, tranquil waterways and scenic lake shores; Leitrim is waiting to be explored. Take in the majesty of Lough Allen or discover the wild and wonderful uplands of Sliabh an Iarainn, enjoy hillwalking on the Arroo Trail or a woodland walk a Glenfarne Demesne. This guide contains a sample of the variety of walks available in Leitrim, suitable for all levels of fitness. For a full list of walks see www.enjoyleitrim.com/walks
You can download a copy of the brochure here.
